Fitzpatrick shines again as Bucs upset Eagles

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw four touchdown passes and the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers held on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-21 Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.

Fitzpatrick, who also tossed four touchdown passes against the New Orleans Saints last week, helped the Buccaneers improve to 2-0. Fitzpatrick is the first quarterback in league history to throw for at least 400 yards and four touchdowns in consecutive games to open a season.

After defeating the Atlanta Falcons 18-12 to open the season, the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles fell to 1-1.

Quarterback Nick Foles received his second straight start in place of injured starter Carson Wentz and completed 35 of 48 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown.

On the first play from scrimmage, Fitzpatrick (27 of 33, 402 yards) connected with DeSean Jackson on a 75-yard touchdown for a quick 7-0 advantage. Jackson, who cleared concussion protocol to be active, now has 28 career scores of 50 or more yards.

The Eagles tied the game at 7 with 4:51 left in the second, completing a 13-play, 78-yard drive with a hard-nosed 15-yard run by Corey Clement.

Following the kickoff, Fitzpatrick connected on another 75-yard touchdown pass, this time to tight end O.J. Howard for a 13-7 Tampa Bay lead with 4:39 left in the second. The extra point was missed.

Fitzpatrick tossed his third touchdown toss of the first half with an 8-yard strike to Chris Godwin for a 20-7 lead with 42 seconds remaining.

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters and wide receiver Mike Wallace each left with injuries in the first half and didn’t return.

With 9:19 left in the third, a 4-yard strike from Fitzpatrick to Mike Evans gave Tampa Bay a 27-7 lead.

The Eagles climbed within 27-14 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jay Ajayi with nine seconds left in the third.

Philadelphia then crept within 27-21 when Foles threw a touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor on fourth-and-goal from the 2 with 2:46 remaining.

The Eagles did get the ball one last time with 17 seconds left, but started the drive at their own 10 and time ran out.

