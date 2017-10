MLB Kwon Alexander will make his first start Sunday at Buffalo since aggravating a hamstring injury in the season opener against Chicago.

QB Jameis Winston, who suffered an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder in last Sunday’s 38-33 loss at Arizona, will start Sunday after taking every rep with the first-team offense Friday - the first day he had thrown passes since the injury.

DE Robert Ayers, who was limited in practice Thursday with a knee injury, practiced on Friday.