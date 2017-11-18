Tampa Bay Buccaneers - PlayerWatch

QB Jameis Winston is under investigation by the NFL over an allegation that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback groped a female Uber driver during a ride in Arizona in March 2016. The league’s investigation was first reported Friday by BuzzFeed News, which viewed a letter it said was sent from NFL special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel to the Uber driver. The Uber driver told BuzzFeed News that she picked up Winston in Scottsdale, Ariz., at around 2 a.m. local time on March 13, 2016. The driver alleged Winston “behaved poorly” as soon as he got in the car, and then asked her to stop at a drive-thru restaurant during the ride. While in line, the driver said Winston, who was the only passenger in the car, reached over and “grabbed” her crotch for three to five seconds.