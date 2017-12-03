FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - PlayerWatch
December 3, 2017 / 9:52 PM / in an hour

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers promoted OL Mike Liedtke from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Liedtke has been on Tampa Bay’s practice squad this season after spending the final six weeks of the 2016 season on the practice squad.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Saturday that C Joe Hawley was added to the injury report with an illness. His status for Sunday’s game at the Green Bay Packers is questionable.

