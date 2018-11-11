Redskins knock off error-prone Buccaneers

Alex Smith threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Josh Doctson and the visiting Washington Redskins defeated the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-3 on Sunday.

Mistake prone Tampa Bay gained 501 yards but Ryan Fitzpatrick was intercepted twice and the Buccaneers lost two fumbles, one by Fitzpatrick.

Smith was 19 of 27 for 178 yards. Adrian Peterson had 19 carries for 68 yards.

Fitzpatrick threw for 403 yards, completing 29 of 41 passes.

Washington (6-3) won despite playing without three starters on the offensive line.

The Buccaneers (3-6) drove to the Washington 16-yard line early in the third quarter but a bad snap on third down cost them 14 yards and Chandler Catanzaro’s field goal attempt was wide right.

Washington took over and marched 62 yards in eight plays. Smith capped the drive when he bought time in the pocket and found Doctson over the middle for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 13-3 with 14:16 left in the fourth quarter.

On the next play from scrimmage, Fitzpatrick’s pass was intercepted by Greg Stroman and returned 24 yards to the 14, but the Redskins settled for a Dustin Hopkins field goal that made it 16-3.

The Buccaneers drove inside the Redskins 30, but when Fitzpatrick hit Jacquizz Rodgers (eight catches for 102 yards) over the middle, linebacker Zach Brown punched the ball loose and it flew into the end zone where the Redskins recovered for a touchback.

On their next possession, Fitzpatrick was sacked and lost a fumble at the Redskins 7.

Tampa Bay outgained Washington 279-136 in the first half but had little to show for it.

The Buccaneers made it to the Washington 19 on their opening drive, but Josh Norman intercepted a Fitzpatrick pass at the goal line and returned to the 32.

The Redskins took a 3-0 lead on Hopkins’ 43-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

Catanzaro had a chance to tie it early in the second quarter but missed from 30 yards out.

Catanzaro converted from 33 yards out in the second quarter, but Hopkins hit again from 43 just before halftime.

