Report: Bucs’ Winston settles with Uber driver

Nov 25, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) reacts after the game against San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston reached a settlement with an Uber driver who claimed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback groped her in Arizona in 2016, according to multiple reports.

The woman - identified only as Kate P. - filed a sexual battery lawsuit against Winston in September. She was seeking $75,000 in damages after accusing Winston of grabbing her crotch while they waited in a drive-through of a fast food restaurant in March 2016.

The Times cited court documents filed jointly Monday in federal court in Arizona. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Winston was suspended for the first three games of the season over the incident despite not being criminally charged.

This is the second time Winston has settled a sexual assault case. Winston settled with Erica Kinsman, who accused Winston of raping her in 2012 when both were students at Florida State University.

