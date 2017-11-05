Preview: Ravens at Titans

The Tennessee Titans hope the return of dynamic wide receiver Corey Davis helps ignite their offense when they host the Baltimore Ravens in a crucial AFC matchup on Sunday. The Titans have won two straight to climb into a tie for the AFC South lead despite a passing offense that ranks 26th in the league.

Baltimore expects to have Joe Flacco back under center after the veteran quarterback sustained a concussion on a vicious hit by Kiko Alonso in last week’s 40-0 win over Miami. Flacco returned to the team the next day vastly improved and is on the path to make the start, according to coach John Harbaugh. Davis, who was the fifth pick in last year’s draft, has missed most of the season with a significant hamstring injury. He returned to practice on Monday and looks to jump right into the team’s No. 1 receiver role.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: No line. O/U: None.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (4-4): Flacco has just six touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season and has failed to throw for more than 235 yards in any game this season. He was held out of practice for most of the week, but Harbaugh said he would start if he was cleared by the medical department. Alex Collins ran for a career-high 113 yards and Baltimore got a big boost from its defense, which returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the most lopsided shutout in franchise history last week.

ABOUT THE TITANS (4-3): Davis, who set an FBS record with 5,285 career receiving yards at Western Michigan, hauled in six passes for 69 yards in the season opener and expects to be on a snap count on Sunday. “We have control over the routes he’s running right now, the number of routes he’s running, everything he’s doing,” coach Mike Mularkey said. “If we let him, he’d probably take every snap that he could. We’ll be smart letting him back in.” Tennessee will likely look to get the ground game involved, too, led by its tandem of DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry, who have combined for 703 yards on 161 yards and four touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Ravens rank last in the NFL in passing yards averaging 152.9 yards a game.

2. The Titans have allowed 15.7 points per game allowed in its last three.

3. Ravens RB Danny Woodhead returned to practice Tuesday, but he’s not eligible to return until Nov. 19.

PREDICTION: Titans 20, Ravens 17