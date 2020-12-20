Tannehill leads Titans to rout of Lions

Ryan Tannehill passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more and the Tennessee Titans overwhelmed the Detroit Lions 46-25 in Nashville on Sunday.

Tannehill completed 21 of 27 passes for 273 yards and rushed for 21 yards on three carries. Derrick Henry rushed for 147 yards and one score on 24 carries as the Titans (10-4) remained tied for first in the AFC South Division with Indianapolis. Corey Davis caught four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

D’Andre Swift rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and Matthew Stafford passed for 252 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (5-9). Marvin Jones III caught 10 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Matt Prater’s 53-yard field goal with 4:09 left in the third quarter cut Tennessee’s nine-point halftime lead to 24-18. Prater’s 58th career field goal of 50 or more yards tied Sebastian Jankowski for the most in NFL history.

The Titans scored during the first minute of the fourth quarter. Tannehill completed an 83-yard drive with a 3-yard run. Henry scored on a 2-point conversion to make it 32-18. Tannehill hooked up with A.J. Brown on a 2-yard scoring pass with nine minutes left.

Swift scored from 7 yards out after Chase Daniel replaced Stafford at quarterback. Tannehill’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Darrynton Evans completed the scoring.

Tennessee scored touchdowns on its first three possessions while establishing a 24-15 halftime lead.

The Titans drove 75 yards on 12 plays to open the scoring. Henry finished it off with a 3-yard run.

Detroit answered with a 75-yard drive of its own, capped by Stafford’s 2-yard pass to Jones.

Tannehill needed only one play to get those points back. He found Davis behind the defense on a 75-yard scoring strike.

Tannehill used his legs to score the next touchdown early in the second quarter. He faked a handoff and then cut left on a 17-yard scamper.

Swift fumbled trying to score and the Titans recovered. The Lions defense then put two points on the board as Romeo Okwara sacked Tannehill in the end zone.

Swift scored on the Lions’ subsequent possession on a 2-yard run.

Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 38-yard field goal for Tennessee on the final play of the half.

--Field Level Media