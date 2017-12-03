Preview: Texans at Titans

The last time the Houston Texans faced the Tennessee Titans, rookie quarterback DeShaun Watson threw four touchdown passes in a 57-14 Week 4 rout. With Watson on injured reserve, Tom Savage will be under center as the Texans try for the season sweep when they visit the Titans on Sunday.

Tennessee has won five of its last six to move into a tie for first place with Jacksonville in the AFC South Division. The Titans’ recent surge has come despite the struggles of Marcus Mariota, who has thrown six interceptions in his last two games. Savage hasn’t been any better. His three turnovers cost the Texans any chance at an upset at Baltimore on Monday night in a 23-16 setback.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Titans -6.5. O/U: 43.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (4-7): Savage has 12 turnovers in five starts this season and took the blame for Monday night’s loss. “We’re going to sit down and watch the tape, and we’ll see if we can get it corrected,” Houston coach Bill O‘Brien said. “It has to get corrected because if not, we’re going to have to go in a different direction.” Despite Savage’s miscues, DeAndre Hopkins continues to thrive with 69 catches for 1,004 yards and nine touchdowns.

ABOUT THE TITANS (7-4): Wide receiver Rishard Matthews sat out the previous game due to a hamstring injury, and his status is uncertain for Sunday. The Titans racked up a season-high eight sacks in last week’s 20-16 victory at Indianapolis, when Kevin Byard picked up his eighth turnover of the season. The Titans are playing their only home game in a stretch of five weeks, where they have won eight of their last nine games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Houston has won six of the past seven games in the series.

2. Mariota leads the NFL with four game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime this season.

3. Texans’ wide receiver Will Fuller V is questionable with a knee injury.

PREDICTION: Titans 30, Texans 17