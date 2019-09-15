Colts score late, maintain dominance of Titans

The Indianapolis Colts continue to have the Tennessee Titans’ number.

Sep 15, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; General view of a stadium wrap for former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George who will have his jersey retired during halftime of the Tennessee Titans game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.

Jacoby Brissett threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38 remaining to give the Colts a 19-17 win over the Titans in an AFC South battle at Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday.

It was the 14th time in the last 16 meetings between the teams that the Colts have prevailed.

With Tennessee ahead 17-13 with 5 1/2 minutes to play, Colts running back Jordan Wilkins broke loose for a 55-yard run to set up first-and-goal at the Titans’ 4-yard line.

Brissett then hit Hilton in the corner of the end zone on the next play to give the Colts the lead, but kicker Adam Vinatieri missed the extra point for the second time in the game and third time this season.

After forcing Tennessee to a three-and-out, the Colts faced fourth-and-1 from their own 35 with 2:23 to play. But rather than punt, Indianapolis went for it, and Brissett kept the ball on a sneak and got the first down, helping the Colts kill more time.

The Titans (1-1) did the ball back and drove to the Colts’ 45-yard line with 15 seconds remaining, but an incomplete pass from Marcus Mariota intended for A.J. Brown on fourth-and-2 ended Tennessee’s comeback hopes.

The Colts (1-1) took a 7-0 lead with 8:53 left in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to tight end Eric Ebron.

The Titans answered on the first play of the second quarter, tying the game at 7-7 on a 1-yard touchdown toss from Mariota to David Quessenberry.

Indianapolis regained the lead at 13-7 eight minutes before halftime on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to Parris Campbell, but Vinatieri missed the extra point.

Tennessee answered with 10 straight points, starting with a 1-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry with 11:31 remaining in the third quarter that gave the Titans a 14-13 lead.

Cairo Santos drilled a 49-yard field goal with 4:35 left in the third to make it 17-13 Titans.

Brissett finished the game 17 of 28 for 146 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Mariota completed 19 of 28 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

