Henry's record night sparks Titans' rout of Jags

Derrick Henry tied an NFL record with a 99-yard touchdown run and rushed for a franchise-record 238 yards on 17 carries Thursday night as the Tennessee Titans kept their playoff hopes alive by pasting the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9 in Nashville, Tenn.

Henry also matched a franchise record with four rushing touchdowns.

Tennessee (7-6) won its second game in a row and moved within a half-game of the Baltimore Ravens for the second AFC wild-card spot. Jacksonville (4-9) lost for the eighth time in nine games and clinched its seventh losing season in eight years.

Henry’s 99-yard jaunt, which tied the mark set by Dallas’ Tony Dorsett at Minnesota in January 1983, came on the first play after Leonard Fournette was stopped for no gain by Rashaan Evans on fourth-and-goal to deny the Jaguars a second-quarter lead.

Henry burst free off left tackle and broke three tackles on his way to the record book, stiff-arming A.J. Bouye to the ground around the Tennessee 25. Myles Jack tried and failed to bring Henry down at the Jacksonville 20 as the crowd roared. The play gave Tennessee a 13-2 lead with 7:07 left.

Ryan Succop’s 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the half made it 16-2 at the break. Henry ended the game’s competitive phase in the third quarter with touchdown runs of 16 and 54 yards less than two minutes apart, upping the margin to 30-2 at the 5:30 mark.

Henry had a chance for a fifth touchdown, but his third-down run from the Jaguars 2-yard line was stopped for a 1-yard loss. Multiple Jacksonville defenders celebrated the play, about the only thing they had to enjoy.

Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler completed 25 of 43 passes for 240 yards and a 7-yard scoring strike to Dede Westbrook with 1:49 left in the third quarter. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota hit 18 of 24 attempts for 162 yards with an interception.

Jacksonville’s other points came on a safety with 59 seconds left in the first quarter when punt returner Cameron Batson muffed the ball and was tackled in the end zone.

