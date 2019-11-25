Tannehill’s 4 TDs lead Titans to 42-20 rout of Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans kept their playoff hopes alive while the Jacksonville Jaguars seemed to see their postseason aspirations end Sunday in Nashville.

Nov 24, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans Titan Man walks to the field before the game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Ryan Tannehill accounted for four touchdowns to lead the Titans to a 42-20 home win over the Jaguars in an AFC South contest.

Tennessee (6-5) moved into a second-place tie with Indianapolis in the AFC South, one game behind division-leading Houston.

Jacksonville (4-7) is now firmly entrenched in last place.

Leading 7-3 at halftime, Tennessee exploded for four touchdowns in the third quarter to blow the game open.

Tannehill hit Dennis Kelly for a 1-yard touchdown pass with 13:13 left in the third quarter to give the Titans a 14-3 lead, and then Henry scored on a 74-yard touchdown run to put the Titans ahead 21-3 with 10:40 remaining in the third.

Jacksonville then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which was recovered by Tennessee and set up a first-and-goal from the Jacksonville 7-yard line.

Henry then scored on a 7-yard touchdown run with 10:24 to go in the third to give the Titans a 28-3 lead.

The Titans continued to pour it on, taking a 35-3 lead with 6:57 left in the third on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to A.J. Brown.

Jacksonville did answer with a couple of 1-yard touchdown runs by running back Leonard Fournette, the second of which came with 11:50 remaining that cut Tennessee’s lead to 35-17.

But the Titans quickly recaptured momentum, taking a 42-17 lead with 9:47 left on a 3-yard touchdown run by Tannehill.

Tannehill finished 14 of 18 passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans. He ran for two more, including a 21-yard rush to open the scoring with 6:29 to go in the first quarter.

Nick Foles went 32-for-48 passing for 272 yards and Fournette rushed for 97 yards on 24 carries in defeat for the Jaguars.

—Field Level Media