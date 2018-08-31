Vikes slip by Titans as starting QBs rest

Daniel Carlson kicked two field goals and quarterback Kyle Sloter connected with Brandon Zylstra for a 24-yard touchdown pass as the Minnesota Vikings beat the host Tennessee Titans 13-3 on Thursday night.

Both teams rested their starting quarterbacks — Minnesota sitting Kirk Cousins and Tennessee sitting Marcus Mariota — in their final preseason game.

Titans rookie Luke Falk played the entire game, completing 13 of 24 passes for 114 yards.

Vikings backup quarterback Trevor Siemian finished 6 of 11 for 55 yards, while Sloter was 11 of 15 for 130 yards and the one touchdown pass.

The Titans’ only points came on Ryan Succop’s 24-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Tennessee finished first-year coach Mike Vrabel’s first preseason winless.

—Field Level Media