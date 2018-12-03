Last-minute TD finishes Titans' comeback over Jets

Corey Davis caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota with 36 seconds remaining as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat the New York Jets 26-22 on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn.

Mariota completed 20 of 35 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Titans (6-6), who snapped a two-game slide.

Malcolm Butler sealed the win with an interception with 21 seconds left, and Ryan Succop kicked two fourth-quarter field goals to help Tennessee remain in the AFC wild-card race.

Jason Myers kicked five field goals and Trumaine Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown for the Jets (3-9), who lost their sixth consecutive game.

New York rookie quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) missed his third straight game. Josh McCown drew the start and completed 17 of 30 passes for 128 yards and the interception, while running back Isaiah Crowell gained 98 yards on 21 carries.

Tennessee trailed 22-13 after Myers kicked a 39-yard field goal with 26 seconds to play in the third quarter.

The Titans pulled within 22-16 on Succop’s 24-yard field goal with 9:29 remaining.

Their next drive began with Mariota connecting on a 55-yard throw to Taywan Taylor to the New York 10-yard line but the drive stalled and Tennessee settled for Succop’s 33-yard field goal to trail by three with 5:39 left.

The Titans started the decisive drive on their own 14-yard line with 1:46 remaining and traveled 86 yards on six plays, with Davis collecting the game-winning scoring reception.

The Jets struck first on Myers’ 54-yard field goal with 9:35 left in the opening quarter.

Three plays later, Mariota made an ill-advised throw in the center of the field and Johnson grabbed it and navigated 31 yards for a score to make it 10-0 with 7:59 remaining.

Myers tacked on second-quarter field goals of 34 and 43 yards to increase New York’s lead to 16-0. The first field goal was set up by Kevin Pierre-Louis blocking the punt of Brett Kern and then recovering at the Tennessee 18-yard line.

The Titans got on the board with 57 seconds left in the half when Anthony Firkser caught a 12-yard scoring pass from Mariota for his first career touchdown reception. The extra-point attempt was blocked by New York’s Henry Anderson.

Myers’ fourth field goal of the game — from 39 yards — gave New York a 19-6 lead with 10:39 remaining in the third quarter.

Tennessee answered with a swift six-play, 75-yard drive, with Derrick Henry finishing it with a 1-yard run to cut the Jets’ lead to six.

—Field Level Media