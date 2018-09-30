Mariota, Davis lift Titans over Eagles in OT

Marcus Mariota threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis with 17 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Tennessee Titans past the Philadelphia Eagles 26-23 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans (3-1) converted three fourth downs on the game-winning drive and won their third game in a row.

Mariota was 30 of 43 for 344 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while Davis had nine catches for 161 yards and the game-winning score.

Jake Elliott had given the Eagles a 23-20 lead in overtime with a 37-yard field goal.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was 33 of 50 for 348 yards and two touchdowns, but his team fell to 2-2. The Eagles played without injured running backs Darren Sproles and Corey Clement but were bolstered with the return of Jay Ajayi and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

Ryan Succop gave the Titans an early 3-0 advantage when he kicked a 42-yard field goal on their opening drive.

The Eagles were finally able to break through with 4:04 left in the second quarter when Wentz connected with wide receiver Jordan Matthews on a 56-yard touchdown pass for a 7-3 lead.

Mariota threw a costly interception late in the half as Avonte Maddox returned the ball 23 yards to the Tennessee 17-yard line, setting up a field goal just before half.

The Eagles took the second half kickoff and proceeded on an impressive 12-play, 75-yard drive capped with Wentz tossing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jeffery for a 17-3 lead.

The Titans responded with a clutch drive as Mariota ran for a 2-yard score to get them within 17-10 with 2:51 left in the third. It was their first touchdown in the last 10 quarters.

Wentz was later sacked by Harold Landry and fumbled, giving the Titans possession at the Eagles’ 35 with 14:03 remaining. Succop connected on a 33-yard field goal to close the gap to 17-13.

Following an Eagles punt, the Titans marched back downfield and went ahead 20-17 with 5:01 remaining when Mariota threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Tajae Sharpe.

DeAndre Carter’s 42-yard punt return set up the Eagles to tie the game at 20 on Elliott’s 30-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in regulation.

