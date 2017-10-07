Tennessee Titans - PlayerWatch

QB Marcus Mariota, who has been limited in practice all week with a left hamstring strain by the Tennessee Titans, is listed as questionable for Sunday’s road game against the Miami Dolphins. Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Mariota will be a game-time decision. Mariota did not start the second half of last Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with the hamstring injury. “If I‘m able to move around, hand the ball off and able to drop back, I’ll definitely play,” Mariota said. “My first and foremost goal is to get healthy. If I am able to play, I’d love to play.”

WR Corey Davis (hamstring) will miss the Tennessee Titans’ game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring) will miss the Tennessee Titans’ game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.