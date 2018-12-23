Titans rally past Redskins despite Mariota injury

EditorsNote: Fixes Butler INT TD return to 56 yards

Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt with 4:30 remaining, and the Tennessee Titans defeated the visiting Washington Redskins 25-16 on Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Titans drove 75 yards in seven plays, with Derrick Henry rushing 18 yards to the 2-yard line.

Washington (7-8) then drove to the Tennessee 44, but Josh Johnson’s third-down pass was intercepted by Kevin Byard. Washington got it back, and Johnson’s heave was picked off by Malcolm Butler and returned 56 yards for a touchdown.

Henry rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries for the Titans (9-6).

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (10 of 13 for 110 yards) left the game with a stinger after being sacked by Jonathan Allen late in the first half. Gabbert was 7 of 11 for 101 yards and the touchdown.

Johnson finished 13 of 23 for 153 yards, one touchdown and two picks.

Adrian Peterson had 26 carries for 119 yards. He went over 1,000 yards for the season and passed Eric Dickerson (13,259) for eighth place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list with 13,218 yards.

Dustin Hopkins’ 40-yard field goal made it 13-9 Washington late in the third quarter. Ryan Succop’s 33-yarder pulled the Titans back within one, but Hopkins hit from 46 yards to make it 16-12 with 8:09 remaining.

Trailing 3-0 in the first quarter, the Titans drove 69 yards in 11 plays to take the lead as Henry scored from 1 yard out. Succop missed the extra point and it was 6-3.

The Redskins regained the lead with their most impressive drive of the season. Washington started on its 7, but a penalty and a sack soon set up 2nd-and-27 at the 2-yard line before Peterson ran for 13 yards and Johnson passed to Josh Doctson for 22.

Washington mixed Peterson runs and Johnson passes until Johnson capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Michael Floyd. The Redskins drove 93 in 17 plays over 10:58.

The Titans answered with their own drive, but after Mariota left the game, they settled for a 42-yard field goal by Succop on the final play of the half.

—Field Level Media