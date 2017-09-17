Preview: Titans at Jaguars

Still reveling in their defensive showcase in opening week, rookie Leonard Fournette and the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in an early AFC South Division matchup. The Jaguars notched a franchise-record 10 sacks in a stunning win at Houston last week as Fournette rushed for 100 yards and a score in his pro debut.

Jacksonville also forced four fumbles in the 29-7 win at Houston as its defense took the pressure off quarterback Blake Bortles, who threw for just 125 yards in the contest. All was not good, however, for the Jaguars, who lost their best player on offense, star receiver Allen Robinson, for the season with a torn ACL. Tennessee dropped a hard-fought 26-16 decision to Oakland in its opener as quarterback Marcus Mariota ran for a touchdown and passed for 256 yards. Home teams have won the past six games in the series, including a 38-17 victory by Jacksonville in the last season’s final meeting.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Titans -1.5. O/U: 42.5

ABOUT THE TITANS (0-1): The Titans feel they can contain Jacksonville’s blitzing defense with a balanced attack buoyed by their dual-threat quarterback. “If you do blitz, Marcus (Mariota) will hurt you with his legs,” Tennessee center Ben Jones said. “When (Houston quarterback Tom) Savage was in there, they pinned their ears back because he wasn’t mobile.” The game marks the return to the field where Mariota broke his leg last season in a loss that severely dashed Tennessee’s playoff hopes.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (1-0): Robinson is a huge loss for Jacksonville’s offense after leading the team with 153 catches for 2,283 yards and 20 touchdowns over the past two seasons. The Jaguars had some of its practice routine altered by the effects of Hurricane Irma, which flooded parts of the city and left many without power. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, an integral part of the pass defense who played all 79 snaps against the Texans, missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Jaguars’ prized free-agent signing, defensive end Calais Campbell, had a franchise-best four sacks in his debut with the team.

2. Tennessee rushed for just 95 yards in its opener, led by DeMarco Murray with 44 yards on a dozen carries.

3. Jacksonville RB T.J. Yeldon, who missed the opener with a hamstring issues, is listed as probable.

PREDICTION: Titans 27, Jaguars 14