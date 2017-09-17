Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

With Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford questionable for Sunday’s game with a knee injury, the Vikings promoted quarterback Kyle Sloter from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday. Case Keenum, who has started 24 NFL games, would be the Vikings starting quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers if Bradford cannot play. The Vikings agreed to pay Sloter $20,000 per week to get him on the practice squad after the Denver Broncos released him. He will be paid at least $27,000 as a member of the 53-player roster. Sloter threw for 413 yards and three touchdowns for Denver in the preseason.