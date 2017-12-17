Preview: Cardinals at Redskins

The Arizona Cardinals will have to keep their microscopic playoff chances alive without Adrian Peterson as the veteran running back reportedly will be placed on injured reserve before the team visits the Washington Redskins on Sunday. The 32-year-old former league MVP has missed Arizona’s last two games with a neck injury and is expected to be shut down for the season as the team has virtually no chance at making the postseason.

The Cardinals have won two of their last three contests but are 11th in the NFC, two games out of the second wild-card spot with only three remaining. Washington has dropped four of its last five, allowing at least 30 points in each defeat. The Redskins’ lone victory in that stretch came at home, a 20-10 triumph over the New York Giants in Week 12 that evened their record at FedExField to 3-3. Arizona has won the last two meetings between the clubs but dropped a 22-21 decision in its last visit to Washington on Sept. 18, 2011.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Redskins -4. O/U: 41.5

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (6-7): Peterson provided an initial boost to Arizona’s horrid rushing attack after being acquired from New Orleans, gaining 314 yards over his first three games, but ran for fewer than 80 in each of his next three contests before being injured. Larry Fitzgerald registered 44 receiving yards in last week’s 12-7 victory over Tennessee to raise his career total to 15,311 and move him past Randy Moss for third place on the all-time list. Linebacker Chandler Jones leads the NFL with 14 sacks, which is the highest amount through the first 13 games of a season in franchise history.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (5-8): Linebacker Zach Brown leads the league with 127 tackles and has averaged 10.3 at home this season but his status for the game is uncertain due to multiple injuries. Running back Kapri Bibbs was promoted from the practice squad on Tuesday and is expected to be used on third downs thanks to his ability to catch passes out of the backfield. “I know what I’ve got to do in these third downs and every single one of these touches to show them that I‘m the guy going forward,” Bibbs, who appeared in 13 games with Denver over the previous two seasons, told the team’s website.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cardinals RB Kerwynn Williams has rushed for 170 yards over his last two games despite playing with several cracked ribs.

2. Washington TE Vernon Davis was named a finalist for the 2017 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

3. Arizona signed OL Khalif Barnes and placed T Jared Veldheer (ankle) on injured reserve.

PREDICTION: Redskins 31, Cardinals 23