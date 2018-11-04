Ryan, Falcons rip Redskins for 38 points

EditorsNote: 5th graf tweaksl 10th graf tweak

Matt Ryan passed for 350 yards and four scores, including Julio Jones’ first touchdown reception of the season, and the visiting Atlanta Falcons routed the Redskins 38-14 to snap Washington’s three-game winning streak.

Jones had seven catches for 121 yards and caught a 35-yard touchdown pass with 3:45 left to play, setting off an Atlanta celebration.

Running back Tevin Coleman had two touchdown catches and rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley had another — from 40 yards — for the Falcons (4-4).

Ryan completed 26 of 38 passes with one interception as Atlanta converted 10 of 13 third downs and gained 491 yards.

The Redskins (5-3) pulled to within 28-14 with 2:15 left in the third quarter when running back Kapri Bibbs scored from 3 yards out, but Atlanta added 10 fourth-quarter points.

Alex Smith was 30 of 46 for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Adrian Peterson was held to 17 yards on nine carries and Maurice Harris had 10 catches for 124 yards.

Already minus left tackle Trent Williams (thumb/shoulder), the Redskins lost guard Shawn Lauvao (knee) and right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) in the first quarter. Moses returned before guard Brandon Scherff (shoulder) left in the third quarter.

Washington was penalized 10 times for 147 yards.

The Falcons took a 7-0 lead on their first possession. On third-and-6, Ryan and tight end Austin Hooper connected for 23 yards. On the next play, Coleman took a short pass and completed a 39-yard catch and run for the touchdown.

Atlanta went 86 yards in nine plays to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter. Ryan completed passes of 21 and 28 yards to Jones, and then Ito Smith ran 12 yards for the touchdown.

This time Washington answered with an 11-play drive that ended when Smith found Josh Doctson on a fade route for a 2-yard touchdown with 3:10 left.

That was more than enough time for Ryan and the Falcons as Ryan and Ridley connected with 28 seconds remaining.

Atlanta built a three-touchdown cushion by taking the second half kickoff 75 yards to set up Ryan-to-Coleman for a 10-yard score.

