Finley, Haskins impress as Bengals beat Redskins

Aug 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen (left) and head coach Jay Gruden (center) and team owner Daniel Snyder (right) look on from the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie quarterback Ryan Finley went 20 of 26 for 150 yards and two touchdowns, leading the visiting Cincinnati Bengals past the Washington Redskins 23-13 on Thursday night.

Finley, a fourth-round pick, threw touchdowns of 5 yards to second-round rookie tight end Drew Sample and 3 yards to 2018 seventh-round pick Auden Tate.

Cincinnati scored 17 unanswered points in the second half, capped by a 75-yard punt return from Alex Erickson in the fourth quarter.

Finley’s performance came while fellow rookie signal-caller Dwayne Haskins, a first-rounder, impressed for Washington. Haskins went 7 of 14 for 114 yards and a touchdown, a gorgeous 55-yarder to Robert Davis late in the second quarter.

Case Keenum started for the Redskins and finished 3 of 7 for 52 yards. Bengals starter Andy Dalton went 5 of 9 for 36 yards with an interception, which was tipped by Daron Payne at the line and then caught and returned 96 yards for a touchdown by Montae Nicholson.

