Preview: Cowboys at Redskins

The Ezekiel Elliott drama will last at least one more week with another hearing scheduled for Monday, but at least that means he’ll be available for the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Cowboys will try to make the most of their time with Elliott and follow up a big win when they return to NFC East play by visiting the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Elliott, who has been fighting a six-game suspension in court, enjoyed his best game of the season last week at San Francisco, when he rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns and added a 72-yard receiving score in a 40-10 win. The victory snapped a two-game slide for Dallas, which dropped home games to the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers despite scoring at least 30 points in each contest. The Redskins squandered an opportunity to make up some ground in the NFC East with a 34-24 loss to the first-place Philadelphia Eagles on Monday and are dealing with a long list of injuries. Four of the five starting offensive linemen sat out practice to rest injuries on Thursday, including left tackle Trent Williams (knee).

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cowboys -2. O/U: 50

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (3-3): Dallas’ offense is making the most of its opportunities and recorded a touchdown on 14 of its last 17 trips inside the red zone. “If you can attack defenses in different ways all over the field, particularly down there it really presents some challenges for them,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters. “It starts with our ability to run the football and obviously handing the ball to No. 21 (Elliott) makes a difference.” Any field-goal opportunities inside or outside the red zone this week will be attempted by Mike Nugent, who was signed this week to take the place of Dan Bailey (groin).

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (3-3): Washington is hoping for at least one injury return in the form of cornerback Josh Norman, who missed the last two games with an ailing rib but was a light participant in practice on Thursday. “I turned finally for the first time and actually got active,” Norman told reporters. “It feels a little sore, but that comes with the territory of that injury. But I felt fine. I don’t see any problems or reasons why I can’t go this week.” The Norman-less Washington defense allowed Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz to throw four TD passes on Monday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Cowboys released No. 3 QB Kellen Moore on Thursday and added TE Blake Jarwin to the active roster from the practice squad.

2. Washington TE Jordan Reed recorded his first two TD catches of the season on Monday.

3. Dallas took both meetings last season and six of the last eight in the series.

PREDICTION: Cowboys 27, Redskins 24