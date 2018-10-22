Cowboys miss late field goal in 20-17 loss to Redskins

EditorsNote: changes to “33 yards” in seventh graf

Brett Maher’s 52-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright as time expired, and the Washington Redskins held on to beat the visiting Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday in Landover, Md.

Adrian Peterson rushed for 99 yards as the Redskins (4-2), who have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, increased their lead in the NFC East.

Dak Prescott dove in from a yard out with 1:37 remaining to pull Dallas within 20-17, and the Redskins then went three-and-out.

The Cowboys (3-4) started at their own 35-yard line with 1:09 remaining. Prescott hit Cole Beasley for gains of 18, 9 and 6 yards to reach the Washington 31 with 12 seconds left.

Elliott ran to the 29, and Maher lined up for a 47-yarder, but a snap infraction against long snapper L.P. Ladouceur pushed Dallas back 5 yards.

Alex Smith completed 14 of 25 passes for 178 yards and one TD for the Redskins.

Washington held Ezekiel Elliott to 33 yards on 15 carries. Prescott finished 22 of 35 for 273 yards and one touchdown pass.

Trailing 13-10 in the fourth quarter, Dallas was backed up with a third-and-14 at its own 10-yard line when Ryan Kerrigan sacked Prescott and knocked the ball loose. Preston Smith recovered at the 1-yard line and took the ball in for a score with 4:55 to go.

Washington got to the Dallas 1 early in the third quarter but settled for 21-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal and a 10-7 lead. Hopkins added a 25-yarder early in the fourth.

Dallas pulled within 13-10 on Maher’s 47-yarder with 9:46 remaining.

Washington took a 7-0 lead on its opening drive of the game, scoring on a 23-yard Smith-to-Kapri Bibbs screen pass.

Dallas tied it with 1:00 left in the first half. From the Washington 49, Michael Gallup ran a hitch route, and Prescott hit him in stride at the 15 en route to the touchdown.

—Field Level Media