Keenum, Broncos handle Redskins as Peterson impresses

At Landover, Md., Denver quarterback Case Keenum had the Broncos moving at times in their 29-17 preseason victory against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field.

Brandon McManus kicked five field goals, including a couple of long ones. The Broncos scored on McManus’ 50-yard field goal and Royce Freeman’s 24-yard run in the first quarter.

Denver added to its lead with Emmanuel Sanders’ 27-yard touchdown run on a reverse in the second quarter, capping a drive in which Sanders had 75 yards on three touches.

Keenum completed 12 of 18 passes for 148 yards.

McManus added field goals from 45 and 34 yards in the third quarter, before connecting from 56 and 34 yards in the fourth.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith was 3 of 8 for 33 yards.

New Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, who signed with the team on Tuesday, was given extensive work in the first half. He finished with 56 rushing yards on 11 carries.

