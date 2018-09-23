Peterson, Redskins stomp sloppy Packers, 31-14

On a rainy day in Washington, Redskins quarterback Alex Smith rained big plays on the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay’s defense was destroyed in the first half, and its offense dropped the ball on a comeback in a 31-17 verdict in Landover, Md.

The Redskins, who couldn’t find the end zone in an ugly 21-9 loss at home to Indianapolis last week, led 28-10 at halftime. Washington had 323 yards in the first half, with four plays of 34-plus yards.

Washington struck first on a 46-yard touchdown pass to Paul Richardson against the ineffective double coverage of cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Kentrell Brice.

Green Bay’s first drive ended with a drop by Randall Cobb, and its second drive ended with an off-target pass to Davante Adams.

The Redskins scored again to take a 14-0 lead, thanks to pass-interference penalties on cornerbacks Alexander (26 yards), Tramon Williams (8 yards) and Davon House (7 yards). The penalty on House made it first-and-goal at the 2, and Adrian Peterson scored easily on the next play.

A key sequence came with the Packers trailing 14-3 early in the second quarter. Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix’s interception had the Packers setting up shop at their 45. Green Bay couldn’t take advantage, though, and Washington pounced with a 98-yard scoring drive.

First, Smith hit tight end Jordan Reed for a gain of 34. On the next play, Peterson rumbled for 41. Green Bay could have held the Redskins to a field goal, but safety Jermaine Whitehead took a bad angle on Smith’s scramble, allowing Smith to convert on third-and-7. On first-and-goal from the 9, Smith threw a bullet to Jamison Crowder for a touchdown and a 21-3 lead.

The Packers pulled within 21-10 on Geronimo Allison’s 64-yard touchdown, but the Redskins answered with ease. Peterson’s 2-yard touchdown run was set up by a 50-yard pass to tight end Vernon Davis.

While Washington’s offense petered out in the second half, Green Bay’s offense was riddled by numerous self-inflicted wounds.

The Packers scored on their opening possession of the second half to pull within 28-17, but they kept getting in their own way.

First, Cobb dropped a fourth-and-2 pass that would have given the Packers a first down inside the Washington 40 — a play correctly challenged by Redskins coach Jay Gruden. Next, on third-and-10, tight end Lance Kendricks dropped a deep pass that would have given the Packers a first down near midfield. Third, midway through the fourth quarter, right guard Lucas Patrick was flagged for holding on third-and-5. Fourth, Cobb was stripped by Fabian Moreau near midfield with about 5 minutes remaining.

As poorly as Green Bay’s offense performed, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was just fine. He completed 27 of 44 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. But there were too many mistakes by the receivers and too much pressure allowed by the offensive line.

Peterson, meanwhile, looked like the runner who used to torment Green Bay while he was with Minnesota. He rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Smith finished with a modest 220 passing yards, with almost all of that coming in the first half. Tight ends Reed and Davis combined for six receptions for 135 yards.

