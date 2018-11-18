Redskins fall to Texans, QB Smith breaks leg

Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 54-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter lifted the visiting Houston Texans to a 23-21 win against the Washington Redskins, their seventh straight victory.

The Redskins took over on their 35 with 52 seconds left after a Fairbairn miss from 45 yards out and drove to the Texans 45, but kicker Dustin Hopkins came up short on a 63-yard attempt with :03 left.

The Texans (7-3) tied an NFL record (1925 Giants) for the longest winning streak after losing the first three games.

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith left the game in the third quarter with what coach Jay Gruden said after the game was a broken tibia and fibula on his right leg. Gruden said he will need surgery.

Colt McCoy replaced Smith and completed 6 of 12 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Houston QB DeShaun Watson finished 16-of-24 for 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Lamar Miller had 20 carries for 86 yards and the Houston defense registered five sacks.

Adrian Peterson (16 carries for 51 yards) scored twice for Washington (6-4).

The Redskins were driving after recovering a fumble midway through the third quarter when Smith was sacked on third down by J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson. He left the field on a cart with an air cast on his ankle and was taken to a local hospital.

After a Watson interception deep in Texans territory, McCoy’s first pass was a 9-yard touchdown strike to Jordan Reed.

A Houston field goal made the score 20-14, but McCoy led Washington 67 yards in 10 plays and Peterson ran the final 7 yards for his second touchdown. The Redskins led 21-20 after the first lead change in a Washington game all season.

Leading 3-0, the Texans went 69 yards in six plays late in the first quarter. Watson threw a dart to DeAndre Hopkins along the left sideline and he scored a touchdown in his fifth consecutive game.

Washington came right back. Smith hit Reed for 24 yards to get to midfield and Peterson finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

The Redskins were soon driving again and in the red zone, Smith threw to the outside as Reed stopped to break back inside and the pass went right to safety Justin Reid, who took it 101 yards for a touchdown and a 17-7 lead.

