Manning throws 3 TDs as Giants handle Redskins

Rookie Saquon Barkley rushed for a career-high 170 yards, Eli Manning threw three touchdown passes and the visiting New York Giants routed the Washington Redskins 40-16 on Sunday.

Manning and Barkley both left after three quarters in a game that was 40-0.

Barkley, who carried 14 times, reeled off a 78-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Manning completed 14 of 22 passes for 197 yards and no interceptions for the Giants (5-8), who have won four of five.

In his first start for Washington (6-7) in place of Colt McCoy, quarterback Mark Sanchez completed 6 of 14 passes for 38 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked five times before being replaced by Josh Johnson in the third quarter.

Johnson, signed this week, finished 11 of 16 for 195 yards, completing his first NFL pass since 2011 when he was with Tampa Bay.

He ran eight yards for Washington’s first touchdown then found Jamison Crowder for a 79-yard catch and run to pull Washington within 40-16 before throwing an interception from the Giants 18.

Playing without wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (bruised quadriceps), the Giants outgained the Redskins 402-288.

The game was an exchange of punts until late in the first quarter when Sanchez’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Curtis Riley got the interception at the Redskins 9-yard-line and ran it in.

New York put the game away with a 27-point second quarter.

With the Giants leading 10-0 and starting at their 22, Barkley ran right, cut back to the left at the line of scrimmage and raced 78 yards for a touchdown.

On Washington’s next possession, a Sanchez pass over the middle was intercepted, and three plays later, Manning hit Sterling Shepard for a 3-yard touchdown.

Manning struck again with 1:48 left in the half when he found Bennie Fowler from 6 yards out, and Aldrick Rosas made it 34-0 with a 23-yard field goal with :04 remaining.

Manning found Russell Shepard for an 11-yard touchdown in the second half before he was pulled. Rookie Kyle Lauletta replaced him and was 0-of-5 passing.

