Eagles shut out Redskins, sneak into postseason

Nick Foles tied an NFL single-game record with 25 straight pass completions, and the visiting Philadelphia Eagles found a way into the NFC playoffs with a 24-0 rout of the Washington Redskins.

The Eagles (9-7) clinched the second wild-card spot when the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Chicago Bears 24-10 on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia will visit Chicago, the NFC’s third seed, next week in the wild-card playoffs.

After throwing an interception on the opening drive, Foles recovered to finish 28 of 33 for 221 yards, two touchdowns and the pick before leaving with a chest injury in the fourth quarter. He was perfect in a stretch that began in the first quarter and ended late in the third.

Former Redskins draft pick Nate Sudfeld replaced Foles and threw his first career touchdown pass, a 22-yarder to Nelson Agholor. Agholor had five catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles controlled the ball for 43:19 and outgained the Redskins 360-89.

Washington (7-9) lost six of its final seven games as it was forced to use four different starting quarterbacks.

Josh Johnson, making his third start this year, completed 12 of 27 passes for 91 yards and one interception. He was also sacked three times as Washington was shut out for the first time since 2014, the same year the Eagles notched their last shutout.

The Eagles, who outgained the Redskins 113-2 in the first quarter, took the lead on Jake Elliott’s 33-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in the quarter.

Philadelphia made it 10-0 with a 19-play, 87-yard drive that took 11:49 off the clock, the longest drive in terms of time in the NFL this season. Foles was 10-for-10 for 62 yards on the drive and capped it with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery.

The Eagles held the ball for 23:49 in the first half.

Philadelphia built the cushion to 17-0 when Foles led a 13-play, 68-yard drive that consumed half of the third quarter. This time, he found Agholor for a 6-yard score that was originally ruled an incomplete pass. The Eagles challenged, and it was ruled that Agholor made the catch and broke the plane before losing the ball when he fell.

—Field Level Media