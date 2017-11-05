FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Redskins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The toughest job in American diplomacy
NORTH KOREA
The toughest job in American diplomacy
Growth without scale: Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile headache
Business
Growth without scale: Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile headache
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
November 6, 2017 / 1:35 AM / in an hour

Washington Redskins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Washington Redskins WR Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced on Saturday. Crowder, who is nursing a hamstring injury, did not travel with the team to the Pacific Northwest. “It’s kind of tricky,” Crowder said of the injury, per ESPN. “It feels good at times and then I go out and work and it doesn’t feel like bad, but it doesn’t feel I can be as explosive to (where) I feel I can go out and compete at a high level.” Crowder, who has yet to record a touchdown this season, has 28 receptions for 272 yards in seven games for the Redskins (3-4).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.