Washington Redskins - PlayerWatch

Washington Redskins WR Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced on Saturday. Crowder, who is nursing a hamstring injury, did not travel with the team to the Pacific Northwest. “It’s kind of tricky,” Crowder said of the injury, per ESPN. “It feels good at times and then I go out and work and it doesn’t feel like bad, but it doesn’t feel I can be as explosive to (where) I feel I can go out and compete at a high level.” Crowder, who has yet to record a touchdown this season, has 28 receptions for 272 yards in seven games for the Redskins (3-4).