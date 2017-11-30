FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
December 1, 2017 / 6:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Washington Redskins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TE Vernon Davis did not have a catch or a target in Thursday’s 20-10 win against the New York Giants. Davis has 33 receptions for 527 yards and a touchdown.

C Chase Roullier (broken hand) did not practice on Tuesday. The rookie is expected to miss his second consecutive game following four starts in a row.

S Montae Nicholson (concussion) did not practice on Tuesday and is expected to miss his second consecutive game.

LT Trent Williams (torn patella tendon, right knee) might be back for Thursday’s game against Dallas.

DL Terrell McClain missed practice for the second day in a row with a toe injury, though the Redskins would not say if he has a fracture.

TE Jordan Reed (hamstring) has missed four games in a row and was not at practice on Tuesday.

