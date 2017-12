RB LeShun Daniels was placed on injured reserve Saturday and the Redskins signed free agent running back Kenny Hilliard.

RB Kenny Hilliard was signed on Saturday after RB LeShun Daniels was placed on injured reserve.Hilliard, 26, entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2015. He re-joins the Redskins after spending much training camp and all of the preseason with the team.