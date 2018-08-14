Redskins release CB Scandrick; Chiefs interested

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick was released by the Washington Redskins on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (88) catches a fourth quarter touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (32) during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Scandrick, who received a $1 million signing bonus as part of a two-year contract, had been lining up as a starter opposite Josh Norman. But head coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday the potential of the team’s younger cornerbacks forced the move.

“It had nothing to do with his play. It was more of the rookies’ emergence,” Gruden said. “It also gives Orlando time to get on another team.”

By the end of the day Tuesday, Scandrick was expected to be in Kansas City to meet with the Chiefs.

According to reports, the New York Giants are also on the list of teams who are interested in meeting with Scandrick, who started his career with a third NFC East team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Scandrick, 31, was a fifth-round pick out of Boise State by the Cowboys in 2008.

—Field Level Media