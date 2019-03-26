Westlaw News
March 26, 2019 / 9:32 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

4th Circuit rules for Ford in sudden acceleration lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday declined to revive a lawsuit accusing Ford Motor Co of selling vehicles subject to unintended acceleration, ruling that a lower court correctly excluded expert testimony crucial to backing consumers’ claims.

Vehicle buyers had argued that a West Virginia federal court used overly strict standards in evaluating their experts, but a unanimous three-judge appellate panel said they failed to show the lower court made a clear error.

