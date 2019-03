March 21 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks would retire at the end of 2019.

Shanks, 66, will be succeeded by Tim Stone, who served 20 years at Amazon, and was the former CFO of Snap Inc .

Stone will join Ford on April 15 as a company officer and assume the role of chief financial officer on June 1, Ford said. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)