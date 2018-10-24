Ford appoints new China CEO to revive falling sales

SHANGHAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it had appointed a new head of its China operations to help turn around flagging sales in the world’s largest auto market and fill a post vacated when the firm’s previous China head abruptly stepped down in January.

The U.S. carmaker said in a statement that Anning Chen, a former executive at the firm, would become the new chief executive officer and president of Ford China.

Ford China would also be elevated to become a stand-alone business unit, reporting directly to global headquarters, the company said. (Reporting by Yilei Sun, Norihiko Shirouzu and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)