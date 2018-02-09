Ford says Jan China vehicle sales drop 18 pct y/y

SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Friday that its January vehicle sales in China dropped 18 percent versus the same period a year earlier, marking a difficult start to 2018 for the U.S. carmaker in China where it is looking to revive growth.

Ford sold 75,990 vehicles in the market last month, the company said in a statement.

Ford’s China chief Jason Luo stepped down last month after only five months at the helm, a sudden resignation that raised questions over how the automaker will best tackle a sales slump in the world’s biggest car market. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)