Ford Motor Co, N.J. town to pay $23 mln for Superfund landfill cleanup

Ford Motor Co and the borough of Ringwood in northern New Jersey have agreed to pay $23 million to cover cleanup costs at a landfill in the community where the automaker disposed of waste in the 1960s and 1970s.

Ford and Ringwood, which owns part of the site, agreed to the payments without admitting liability. The settlement came in a consent decree filed on Monday in Newark federal court. It will reimburse the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for past cleanup costs and fund work still to be done.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VbiBcR