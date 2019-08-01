Judge tosses part of N.J. lawsuit over Ford Explorer police vehicles

A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed part of a proposed class action accusing Ford Motor Co of selling defective police cars to towns across the state that leaked exhaust into passenger compartments, exposing occupants to carbon monoxide.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp in Trenton tossed claims that Ford violated the state’s so-called Firefighters’ Act by putting the health and safety law enforcement officers at risk, one of two counts in the lawsuit.

