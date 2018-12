BUENOS AIRES, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ford Argentina said in a statement on Tuesday that it was not named in a dictator-era torture case and that it had cooperated fully with prosecutors.

An Argentine court convicted two former executives of a local Ford Motor Co plant for being involved in kidnapping company workers during the country’s dictatorship in the 1970s, lawyers representing the victims said. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Bernadette Baum)