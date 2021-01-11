Ford to close Brazil manufacturing operations, take $4.1 bln in charges

DETROIT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will close its three plants in Brazil this year and take pre-tax charges of about $4.1 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic amplified the company’s under use of its manufacturing capacity.

Production will cease immediately at Ford’s plants in Camaçari and Taubaté, with some parts production continuing for a few months to support inventories for aftermarket sales. The Troller plant in Horizonte, Brazil, will continue to operate until the fourth quarter.