UK government to work with Ford and unions on engine plant closure - spokesman

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - The British government will work closely with Ford, trade unions and other stakeholders, a government spokesman said on Thursday after the carmaker announced it would close its plant in Bridgend, south Wales, next year because of falling demand.

“The news of their intention and consultation on closing the Bridgend plant will be very worrying for the dedicated workforce,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“Ford has committed to supporting employees throughout the consultation process and beyond, including with redeployment opportunities to other Ford sites in the UK. At the same time, they have also reaffirmed their commitment to their other sites in the UK. The UK Government will be working closely with Ford, local stakeholders and trade union representatives through the consultation.” (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)