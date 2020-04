April 3 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett’s total compensation fell to $17.4 million in 2019 from $17.8 million in 2018.

The ratio of Hackett’s annual compensation to the median of the annual compensation of all employees was 157 to 1, Ford said. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)