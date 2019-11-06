Regulatory News - Americas
November 6, 2019 / 11:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. DoJ demands Ford Focus, Fiesta documents - Detroit Free Press

2 Min Read

(Adds Ford comment)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice has demanded documents related to the transmission used in about 2 million of Ford Motor Co’s Fiesta and Focus vehicles sold throughout this decade, the Detroit Free Press reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper obtained a subpoena issued in April in Case No. 126 before a District of Columbia grand jury requesting "all documents, communications and electronically stored information" relating to the company's actions involving the DPS6 PowerShift transmission dating back to 2010, the report said. [bit.ly/33n2vSp ]

A Ford spokesman told Reuters that it has cooperated with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as to DPS6-related issues beginning in 2014.

The automaker has taken a number of actions to enhance transmission performance, including extending warranties for customers from between five years/60,000 miles and seven years/100,000 miles, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below