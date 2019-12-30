Ford says reservations for its new electric Mustang are full

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co. said on Monday reservations for the first edition of its electric sport utility vehicle, Mustang Mach E, are full.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker unveiled the electric Mustang on Nov. 17, and began taking reservations with a re-fundable deposit of $500.

More than 80% of U.S. customers are reserving Mach-E with an extended range battery, while about 55% opted for all-wheel drive, Ford said in a statement.

The Mach E has become a high-profile test for a restructuring at Ford that has been marred by profit warnings, costly quality problems and the troubled launch this year of another important vehicle, the Ford Explorer sport utility. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)