FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co said on Monday its new electric F-150 Lightning Pro for commercial customers would be available at a starting price of $39,974.

Registrations have opened and the F-Series truck will arrive next year, Ford said.