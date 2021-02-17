Ford to switch to all-electric car range in Europe by 2030

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Wednesday said it will have electric versions of all its passenger cars on sale in Europe by 2026 and by 2030 all its vehicles sold on the continent will be fully electric amid tightening EU CO2 emissions targets and looming fossil-fuel car bans in some countries.

Ford said it will invest $1 billion to convert its vehicle assembly plant in Cologne, Germany, to become the U.S. automaker’s first electric vehicle facility in Europe, and that by 2030 two-thirds of its commercial vehicle sales in Europe will be fully electric or plug-in hybrids. (Reporting by Nick Carey; editing by Jason Neely)