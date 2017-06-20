FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford says new Focus cars to be initially sourced from China
#Market News
June 20, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 2 months ago

Ford says new Focus cars to be initially sourced from China

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it would begin production of its next-generation Focus small car in the second half of 2019 and most of the cars for the North American market would be initially sourced from China.

"The new North America Focus production plan saves $1 billion in investment costs versus the original plan...," the company said in a statement.

Ford had earlier said it planned to import the new Focus from its plant in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Ford also said it was investing $900 million in its Kentucky truck plant for upgrades to build the all-new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, which will begin arriving in dealerships this fall. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

