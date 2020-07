July 31 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Friday it had won approval to defer some quarterly payments due on its U.S. Energy Department retooling loan but added it will repay the loan on time by June 2022.

In September 2009, Ford was awarded a $5.9 billion low-cost government loan, a key source of liquidity in the aftermath of the financial crisis. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Ben Klayman Editing by Chris Reese)