(Corrects spelling of COVID in text)

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it was calling off its previously announced automotive joint venture with India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd due to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (ford.to/2X2V6Gg) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)